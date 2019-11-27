Woman involved in Christian County case pleads not guilty

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The woman allegedly responsible for sending four Christian County deputies to the hospital Has pleaded not guilty to felony drug possession charge and two misdemeanors.

This is 38-year-old Rebecca Lynn Hucker of Springfield.

Hucker went to the Christian County courthouse last week to watch her boyfriend’s court appearance.

When she was stopped at the security check-point, a white, powdery substance was found in her purse.

After the substance was found, four Christian County deputies were sent to the hospital with blurry vision and difficulty breathing.

Court documents say Hucker told deputies the substance was meth.

