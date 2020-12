SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Springfield woman was taken to the hospital after driving into a house with her car.

According to Springfield Police Corporal Ken Hall, the accident occurred around noon at a home on N. Marlin Avenue.

Cpl. Hall says the elderly woman drove through a fence and hit a corner of the house.

He believes the woman experienced a medical condition that may have led to the crash. The woman does live in the area. There were two people in the home at the time, and they were not injured.