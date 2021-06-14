Woman in fatal train versus truck accident near Rogersville identified

ROGERSVILLE, Mo.- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who was hit by a train Sunday morning.

According to the Highway Patrol crash report, 73-year-old Joyce L. Gorsek of Mountain Grove was driving a Ford pick-up truck when it was struck by a train at Porter Crossing Road.

The truck hit the train then overturned.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says Gorsek did not yield to an oncoming BNSF railway freight train and was struck.

This is the second accident involving a train and car crash at the crossing. The first accident happened on April 30, 2021, when a driver stopped on the tracks to use his cellphone. A train was heading straight for the vehicle, but the driver didn’t move and was struck.