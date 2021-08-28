Woman in critical condition after being assaulted in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman is in critical condition after being assaulted in north Springfield Saturday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 200 block of West Atlantic Street around noon for a check well-being call.

Police say a woman was found critically injured and was transported to a local hospital.

A criminal investigations unit is investigating the scene and collecting evidence. Police say they have not identified any suspects, but believe this is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story.

