Woman gives birth on the sidewalk of the hospital

BRANSON, Mo. — A woman gave birth to her baby boy on the sidewalk in front of the CoxHealth Urgent Care in Branson on June 27.

Skarlette Ruiz says she was in Cape Fair when she started feeling contractions.

“I live about an hour away, so I was really paying attention to the time between my contractions,” says Ruiz. “When they suddenly got closer together, I called my dad at work and told him it was time to go!”

When Ruiz and her father got to the hospital’s front door, Her water broke and she crouched down on her hands and knees.

“My dad frantically yelled for the Urgent Care staff because I felt the baby coming,” said Ruiz. “I was so afraid to stand up. It just all happened so fast.”

By the time Doctor Heather Bridges made it outside, baby Paulo was in the arms of his grandfather.

Bridges clamped and cut the cord. “He had a strong cry, and I knew immediately when I heard that crying that everything was going to be okay,” she says. “The mom [Ruiz] was feeling hot and her hair was down. Our nurse, Jennifer, used her own ponytail holder to tie up the mother’s hair. EMTs and firefighters helped give her privacy and clean up the area, so it was just a great group effort. So proud of our team!”

Ruiz says her newborn son was 8 pounds and 1 ounce and 20 and a half inches long.