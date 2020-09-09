Woman gifted a car from the community

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A local woman in Stone County was gifted a car by the people struggling with addiction she helped get to appointments.

Mary Hodges had a son die from overdose around this time of year and she says that’s what caused her to change her life for the better.

“Oh gosh, I’m just speechless,” said Hodges. “I’m blessed. I’m very blessed and God’s good. It’ll help me help the people. (Reporter) How? To take them to rehab or wherever I need to take them. I’m so blessed.”

Hodges uses her current van to help people to and from meetings, rehab and the hospital.

Dale Wiley, Hodge’s friend, says the world needs more people like Mary.

“It’ll totally change her ability to go out and see people and take them to the hospital, take them to rehab, do a thousand different things,” said Wiley. “We all need to receive the kind of grace that she gives everybody and that’s from addicts to whatever – it’s all the same.”

Right Choice motors also helped donate some parts for Hodge’s new car to make sure it runs well into the future.