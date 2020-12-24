Woman from Buffalo dies in single vehicle crash

BUFFALO, Mo. — A 25-year-old female is dead after being involved in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Julia Stidham was driving a 2005 GMC Yukon when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway on a curve, overturned and ejected Stidham.

Medical personal went to the accident on Route DD, one mile east of Buffalo, Missouri. Stidham was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, where she died from her injuries.

Highway Patrol said Stidham was not wearing a seatbelt during the incident.

