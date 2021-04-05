Woman found not guilty in connection with a fatal shooting in Camden County

CAMDENTON, Mo.- A woman charged in connection with a fatal shooting from 2018 has been found not guilty.

According to the Laclede County circuit clerk’s office, 47-year-old Christine Zahn was found not guilty on March 26. Zahn was originally charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Pigeon Lane in Camdenton shortly after midnight on Monday, November 19, 2018, in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities located a deceased male lying on the floor of the camper and made contact with Zahn at that location.

The probable cause statement says Zahn originally told authorities that she was getting ready for bed when she heard her dogs barking. Zahn then opened a partition between the bedroom and kitchen and noticed a male aggressively running at her. Zahn says she then grabbed her rifle and shot him.

Once Zahn was taken to the police station for her formal statement, the probable cause statement says her story changed.

During the formal statement, Zahn claimed to hear someone in the next room when she was at home. She recognized the male voice as her ex-boyfriend. Zahn claims they began to argue and that the male victim yelled and growled at her with clenched fists.

Zahn says she was sitting on the bed when the male moved toward her and hovered over her. That is when she shot the male. Zahn says she shot him because she was scared and had never seen the victim that angry before.