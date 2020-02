SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The daughter of a man who died in the Duck Boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake in 2018 is fighting a Missouri Bill.

The bill, sponsored by Springfield Representative Curtis Trent, would prohibit people who have been injured or killed by products from suing companies more than 15 years after the product was sold.

Trent says the goal of the bill is to protect companies from “frivolous litigation.”

This is a developing story.