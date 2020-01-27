Woman dies in Jefferson City house fire, officials say

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP).– Authorities say a woman has died in a residential fire in Jefferson City.

Fire officials said in a news release that the blaze was reported just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Crews found 60-year-old Carla Palmoro, of Jefferson City, inside the home during a primary search of the structure.

Emergency personnel attempted life-saving efforts at the scene, but she died of her injuries at a hospital.

The release says the blaze started in or around the fireplace and was ruled accidental. It was brought under control within 20 minutes.