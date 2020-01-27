Woman dies in Jefferson City house fire, officials say

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
house fire generic_1481633331320.jpg

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP).– Authorities say a woman has died in a residential fire in Jefferson City.

Fire officials said in a news release that the blaze was reported just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Crews found 60-year-old Carla Palmoro, of Jefferson City, inside the home during a primary search of the structure.

Emergency personnel attempted life-saving efforts at the scene, but she died of her injuries at a hospital.

The release says the blaze started in or around the fireplace and was ruled accidental. It was brought under control within 20 minutes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories