LAMPE, Mo. — One person dies after being involved in a fatal accident at Black Oak Resort in Lampe, Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lisa Isley, 57, was riding in a golf cart when the driver rounded a curve and traveled off the roadway.

The golf cart struck a tree and overturned, ejecting both occupants. Isley was airlifted to CoxHealth but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver was tested for alcohol due to state law.