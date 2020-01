SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fire officials say the woman who was hurt in a fire that happened in Springfield on Thursday is now deceased.

The fire started just after noon on January 2 at a house on East Belmont, near Alex Avenue.

Search crews found a woman in the home and took her to the hospital.

Today, fire officials let us know Kathryn Thompson died from her injuries last night.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire.