TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A 41-year-old woman died after a tree fell on the roof of her car on Tuesday (2/22/22) in Texas County on Pump Station Road near Highway Aw.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Elizabeth Keeping-Hudson of Edgar Springs, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Texas County Coroner at 2:45 p.m.

She was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer when the accident occurred.

This is Highway Patrol Troop G’s third fatality for 2022. Keeping-Hudson was taken to the Fox Funeral Home in Licking, Missouri.