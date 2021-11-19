Woman charged with Rountree neighborhood assault

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Greene County Prosecutors have charged a woman in the Rountree neighborhood assault.

Jimicia Wells, 29-years-old, has been charged with 1st-degree assault following an incident in the Rountree neighborhood in Central Springfield.

A Probable Cause statement shows Wells went to her ex-boyfriend’s house on November 8 to get some of her property, when Wells and the ex-boyfriend got into an argument. The document says while Wells was there, she saw a purse that belonged to another woman, and that woman hid during the argument until Wells took the purse and left.

Police were called to this home to respond to this dispute.

Police say Wells told officers she was looking for the woman who owned the purse after she left her ex-boyfriend’s house, and Wells saw the victim walking from the yard of her ex’s home, and she thought the victim was the other woman.

According to the PC statement, the victim told police she noticed a tan vehicle, and a woman, later identified as Wells, walking. The victim told police she thought the woman needed help. The victim told officers Wells ran toward her, yelling, chasing, and then attacking her. The victim suffered injuries to her face from the attack. The victim said Wells eventually stopped and ran away.

The PC statement also shares Wells’ account. Wells told officers she went to confront the victim, and the victim swung at her first. Wells admitted to police she grabbed the victim’s hair and pulled her down the road, according to court documents. Police say Wells told officers she backed off because the victim was screaming. Wells confirmed to police she believed the victim was the woman who was with her ex-boyfriend at the time of the attack.

Several neighbors reported seeing Wells in the area before the assault, and she appeared to be upset.