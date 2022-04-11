GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A woman has been charged in the death of Greene County resident Dan Myers, according to court documents.

Jessica McCammon, a 42-year-old Springfield resident, is charged with First-Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with Evidence, and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

The Felony Complaint accuses McCammon of causing the death of Dan Myers by providing him with a lethal dose of Fentanyl.

Dan Myers was reported missing by his girlfriend, Debbie Branson, on March 25. She told the Greene County Sheriff’s Office that she had last spoken to him on March 22 at about 5 pm and that he had texted her that he had been busy all day and his phone had been dead.

She said she had last seen him in person on March 19 on W. Sunshine Street in Springfield.

His 2009 white Chevy truck and blue Harley Davidson motorcycle with a skull and ghost flames on the gas tank were also reported missing.

Debbie told deputies that Myers had been in a verbal altercation with Cary Rampone and Jessica McCammon at Triumph Auto Detail Shop, accusing them of stealing his tools.

Branson said Cary told Myers, “I’m going to kill you.”

On March 25, the Springfield Police Department contacted Myers’ youngest son, Jordan Myers, who told officers he had last seen his father on March 22 around 5 pm. According to Jordan Myers, Dan Myers came by his house, took a nap, and then left in his truck.

On April 4, Greene County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Farm Road 123 in Greene County where a woman reported that a blue motorcycle had been left outside her house on a flatbed trailer for two weeks.

Sarah Eldridge, the property owner, said there had also been a white pickup truck attached to the trailer, but it had been driven away the night before she made the report.

Eldridge provided authorities with surveillance video that showed two people arrive on April 3 in a Ford F150 truck. The video showed the truck driving past the residence several times before parking outside the house for about an hour with the lights off. Later, the two people exited the truck and approached the trailer.

On April 3, a vehicle matching the Ford truck from the surveillance video was seen by an off-duty Greene County Deputy at Kum & Go on West Chestnut Expressway and West Bypass.

The license plate was partially identified and Jessica McCammon was seen interacting with the vehicle while in a black Dodge truck, registered to Cary Rampone.

Security footage from the Kum & Go confirmed the black truck was driven into the parking lot by Jessica McCammon at about 2 pm on April 3.

On April 6, the Dodge truck was seen near Farm Road 94 and US Highway 160 in Greene County. Jessica McCammon was driving the truck and was the only person inside. She agreed to an interview regarding the investigation at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

During the interview, McCammon stated she did not know the whereabouts of Dan Myers and that she had last seen him on March 22 at Triumph Auto Detail at about 5 pm.

McCammon described a lengthy history with Myers, including domestic violence, drug use, and physical abuse.

She said she had done some “door-to-door stuff” to see if anyone had seen Myers, but could not answer specifically as to her whereabouts following the day of Myers’ disappearance.

She recalled a phone call she made to Timothy Walker of Nuts and Boltz Motorcycle on W. Sunshine Street in Springfield asking about buying a motorcycle.

McCammon and her current boyfriend, Cary Rampone, went to see Walker at Nuts and Boltz Motorcycle on March 30 where McCammon said she asked if Walker had seen Myers and inquired into buying a motorcycle.

According to McCammon, Walker asked McCammon and Rampone to leave shortly after the conversation began, telling them he wasn’t interested.

McCammon stated she met with her ex-boyfriend, a witness, at Kum & Go on West Chestnut Expressway on April 3 at about 9 pm. She said she left with her ex-boyfriend, but could not say where she went after leaving the Kum & Go.

Security footage from the neighborhood where Myers’ truck was found showed a truck matching the witness’ truck pulling into the neighborhood and parking along the street.

Information from McCammon’s interview aided authorities in finding the truck on Broadway Avenue in Springfield. The truck was parked outside a house where a witness in the case resides.

During a Post Miranda interview, a witness said that he was contacted by McCammon who said she needed help on April 3.

The witness said she had confided that she had overdosed Myers with a lethal dose of Fentanyl because Myers was abusive to her in their relationship.

The witness said McCammon had met with Myers and was in the back seat of his truck and had researched the exact amount of Fentanyl necessary to kill a person.

McCammon had become very paranoid because she had recently lost her phones, according to the witness.

According to the witness, McCammon said that if anyone were to find the phones, it would incriminate her in Myers’ death.

McCammon had asked for the witness’ help because Rampone had recently been arrested and McCammon did not want him to be accused of killing Myers, according to court documents.