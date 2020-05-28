Woman charged with attempted murder after shooting her ex-husband in the face

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Courtesy: Getty images

BAXTER COUNTY, Mo.– A northwest Arkansas woman is facing two felony charges after allegedly shooting her ex-husband in the face, according to the Baxter County Sheriff’s office.

36-year-old Mika Seay is charged with attempted murder and domestic battery.

Authorities say four people, including Seay and the victim, were driving away from a residence together.

The victim, who was driving, turned around to say something to the suspect who was sitting behind him. That’s when Seay pulled a handgun out and shot the victim in the face.

The victim survived and told authorities the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.

The other two witnesses told investigators that Seay was the one who shot the victim, leading to her arrest.

She is currently free on a $100,000 bond.