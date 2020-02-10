Woman charged in stabbing attack that injured cab driver

Local News

by: The Associated Press

ARNOLD, Mo (AP).– A St. Louis woman has been arrested in the stabbing of a cab driver last week.

St. Louis County police arrested 21-year-old Ajla Zekan during a traffic stop Saturday, four days after the stabbing attack near the town of Arnold.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that she is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to a probable cause statement, while Zekan was seated in the back of the cab, she stabbed the driver “without notice” about 11 times with a knife.

Police said the driver didn’t sustain life-threatening injuries.

