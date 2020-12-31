Woman charged in Springfield officer-involved shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A woman has been charged after an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

Maggie Thrift, 27-years-old, has been charged with armed criminal action and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.

Police say the vehicle Thrift was in was stolen, which is why the officer tried to stop her. Thrift attempted to run over the officer, and the officer fired shots at her.

Thrift was found a few blocks away on Commercial Street at her sister’s house with gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The stolen car Thrift was driving was found Tuesday afternoon and is being processed so police can contact the original car owner.

Police tell Ozarks First, the officer was not injured and evaluated for injuries but has been released.