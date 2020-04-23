Woman charged in shooting death of Blue Springs man

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) – A woman has been charged in the shooting death of man at his suburban Kansas City home in Blue Springs.

Police there had reported that the body of 65-year-old Wayne Tindell was found Sunday afternoon in his trailer home parked near a Walmart store.

A news release Wednesday afternoon from the Jackson County prosecutor’s office says 32-year-old Francesca Hernandez, of Kansas City, has been arrested in the case and charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, vehicle theft and a weapons count.

Police say Hernandez has denied shooting Tindell, but investigators say she had a handgun and Tindell’s cellphone and credit card in her possession when she was arrested.