SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A woman accused of assault on a walker in the Rountree neighborhood in November has pleaded not guilty and will be back in court in July.

Online court records indicate that Jimicia Wells, 29, was arraigned and waived the reading of charges against her today (2/18/22). She remains in the Greene County Jail without bond.

Wells is charged with first-degree assault. She is set for a pre-trial conference at 10 a.m. July 12.

A probable cause statement shows Wells went to her ex-boyfriend’s house on November 8 to get some of her property, when Wells and the ex-boyfriend got into an argument. The document says while Wells was there, she saw a purse that belonged to another woman, and that woman hid during the argument until Wells took the purse and left.

Police were called to this home to respond to this dispute.

Police say Wells told officers she was looking for the woman who owned the purse after she left her ex-boyfriend’s house, and Wells saw the victim walking from the yard of her ex’s home, and she thought the victim was the other woman.

According to the PC statement, the victim told police she noticed a tan vehicle, and a woman, later identified as Wells, walking. The victim told police she thought the woman needed help. The victim told officers Wells ran toward her, yelling, chasing, and then attacking her. The victim suffered injuries to her face from the attack. The victim said Wells eventually stopped and ran away.

The PC statement also shares Wells’ account. Wells told officers she went to confront the victim, and the victim swung at her first. Wells admitted to police she grabbed the victim’s hair and pulled her down the road, according to court documents. Police say Wells told officers she backed off because the victim was screaming. Wells confirmed to police she believed the victim was the woman who owned the purse she saw at her ex-boyfriend’s house, according to court documents.