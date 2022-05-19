GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The woman accused of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution has waived her preliminary hearing.

55-year-old Marjorie Dewitt will next appear in court on May 27 at 8:30 am for an arraignment.

According to the probable cause statement, Luna had to swerve into the ditch to avoid the Santa Fe driven by Dewitt. Luna lost control of her car during the maneuver and was hit by a FedEx truck. Dewitt was trying to pass the FedEx truck in the southbound lane of 125.

On November 4, Dewitt turned herself in with her attorney and pleaded not guilty.