Woman charged in death of Lawrence County man

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo- Tanya Moore, 38, is charged in connection with the death of a Lawrence County man.

Tanya Moore

Back in 2019 on Dec. 1, A family filed a missing person case for Coy Cole, 52, and said they hadn’t heard from him in several weeks.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies followed leads involving Cole’s vehicle, his cell phone, and his financial records.

Cole’s body was eventually found in a burn pile after deputies searched through a property in Verona.

Matthew Abney

Moore has been charged with Abandonment of a Corpse and Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution.

Another suspect, Matthew Abney, has been charged with murder and robbery in the crime and has pleaded not guilty.

A second man, Ray Fryling, was initially charged with Coy’s killing, but those charges are now dropped, and he posted a bond out of jail.

Sheriff Brad Delay says Moore admitted to helping Fryling and Abney wrap Cole’s body in a shower curtain and then burn it.

Her bond, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, is currently set at $50,000.

