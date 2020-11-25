Woman charged after stealing vehicle with three children inside

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department released a detailed description of what lead up to three children in a car being taken on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Police say the owner of the car was inside a service station on 2720 W. Kearney Street with his girlfriend while their three children stayed in the vehicle.

The owner of the car told police he was approached by another man and Mariha Hollingshead in the service station. The man allegedly offered the owner of the car some meth, while Hollingshead allegedly offered sexual acts.

The owner of the car said he declined the offers, left the service station, and went to his vehicle, a 2004 Nissan Murano.

The man with Hollingshead approached the Nissan in his 2008 Chevrolet Malibu and allegedly began making threats, which lead to a physical altercation.

Once the fight began, The owner of the car’s girlfriend exited the Nissan and went over to the two fighting men. Hollingshead got into the Nissan during the disturbance and drove away with the owner of the car’s 11-year-old, 5-year-old and 4-year-old still in the back seat.

While Hollingshead was turning on Kearney, police say, the 11-year-old jumped from the vehicle, the child suffered no injuries.

Witnesses who saw the incident let the car’s owner ride with them as they followed the stolen Nissan in their vehicle. They found the Nissan parked at 3449 W. Kearney.

The owner approached the Nissan, pulled Hollingshead out of the vehicle, and held her down until police arrived. The two children in the vehicle were unharmed.

Police say they interviewed Hollingshead, who told them she realized there were two “babies” in the vehicle after she took it, which prompted her to pull over.

Police said Hollingshead has been arrested previously on separate accounts of commercial burglary, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree burglary, and property damage.

Officers who questioned Hollingshead say she admitted to taking the car, was apologetic, and did not give a reason for taking the car.

Hollingshead has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle as well as three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.