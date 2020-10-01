Woman arrested in Camdenton after trying to use counterfeit bills

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A Camdenton resident was arrested after trying to use fake bills to pay for items on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

At CG’s Mini Mart in Sunrise Beach, the Camden County Police Department (CCPD) says officers were at the grocery store when an employee said they believed a woman was paying with counterfeit bills.

Police approached Amber Menke, 29, about the money and she admitted to knowing the bills were fake.

After further investigation, police found Menke had outstanding warrants out of Miller County. When police searched her property, they found counterfeit bills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine.

Menke was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, forgery, possession of marijuana, stealing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CCPD says Menke is in the Camden County Correctional Facility and her bond is set at $50,000.