SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman stole a car with three children inside at a Kum n Go on the 2720 block of West Kearney St. Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The children’s ages ranged from 4 to 11 years old.

According to Springfield Police, one child was able to get out of the moving vehicle after it was taken by the woman.

A few minutes after the child escaped, police found the car with the other two children inside at 3449 West Kearney St.

Police say the woman was arrested and the incident is under investigation.