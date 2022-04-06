PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was arrested and charged after police found a stolen vehicle at a home on Seattle Road in Waynesville, Missouri.

Deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said they got information about where the stolen vehicle was on April 4th. The sheriff’s department says Detective Gibbs went to the reported location and found a blue Toyota Rav4, which fits the description of the stolen vehicle.

The woman living at the residence with the stolen Toyota told deputies she was the owner of the Toyota and had it registered under her name. A further investigation showed Miranda Torbitt had re-registered the vehicle under her name. The victim reported the vehicle stolen in January after reporting their home being burglarized.

Torbitt was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. A judge ordered a criminal summons to be issued and to appear in court at a later date.