Witnesses share what they saw during the officer shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The shooting in Springfield is being called a tragedy, one witness says he didn’t see the shooting happen but he did see the response from the Springfield Police.

Curtis Green says he was driving down Chestnut when police sped past, causing him and another passenger to pull over several times.

“We just saw another cop car just one after the other just coming flying down the street and we had to pull over continue to pull over continue whenever we got up to the gas station..it was just cop cars everywhere,” Green said. “There was like officers behind gas pumps with their guns drawn. Definitely a little scary whenever we drove past and went to check on her mom to see if everything was okay. It was definitely a little worrisome because I have friends there.”

Faith Barritt, who lives just down the road from the Kum & Go where the shooting took place. She originally planned to stop by last night to get a slushie but didn’t.

“We heard some gunshots last night my husband did,” Barritt said. “I’ve met the man at the Kum and Go, he’very nice, who is a worker. He…I’m sorry…he was always so nice and I’m very sorry for his loss, for his daughter, his whole family…I really don’t know what else to say is all. It really breaks my heart that someone would go out and just be rude and hateful. Just why would you wake up one day and just be like, “I’m going to go shoot all these people?’ There’s really no need for that.”

“You know, it’s just really unfortunate that people had to lose their lives over someone’s decision,” Green said. “You know, that’s just not fair. It’s not fair to anybody, especially the families that were affected by it and, you know, friends and loved ones that were lost, that’s not fair.”

There’s also a fundraiser to provide relief to Officer Walsh’s family.

If you’d like to make a donation, the Springfield Police Officers Association asks that you visit the Downtown Metro Credit Union.

And due to current health concerns, they ask you to drop your donation off via the drive-thru or the overnight dropbox.

To provide Officer Walsh’s family with privacy, any questions regarding fundraising can be directed to the Springfield Police Officers’ Association Treasurer Brandon Keene (417)920-2800.