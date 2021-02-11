Winter weather safety kit: what to have in your car before a snowstorm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A file photo of snow.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Now is the time to prepare for the rounds of snow expected in the coming days.

It is important to have a winter safety kit in your car in case of a slide-off, getting stuck, or any car problems.

What should be in your kit?

  • Blankets, mittens, socks, and hats
  • Ice scraper, snow brush, snow shovel
  • Flashlight, batteries, jumper cables
  • First-aid kit, hand warmers
  • Bottled water, non-perishable foods
  • Bag of sand or cat litter to help with traction
  • Extra phone charger

Another tip: fill up your gas tank BEFORE the snow starts to fall, in case you do get stuck.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now