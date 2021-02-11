Winter weather safety kit: what to have in your car before a snowstorm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Now is the time to prepare for the rounds of snow expected in the coming days.
It is important to have a winter safety kit in your car in case of a slide-off, getting stuck, or any car problems.
What should be in your kit?
- Blankets, mittens, socks, and hats
- Ice scraper, snow brush, snow shovel
- Flashlight, batteries, jumper cables
- First-aid kit, hand warmers
- Bottled water, non-perishable foods
- Bag of sand or cat litter to help with traction
- Extra phone charger
Another tip: fill up your gas tank BEFORE the snow starts to fall, in case you do get stuck.