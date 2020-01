SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant John Lueckenhoff said since Wednesday (1/22/2020) morning just after midnight through 11 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D has responded to 118 calls for service.

Of those calls, 15 of those calls were for stranded motorists, 35 of those calls were for crashes.

Lueckenhoff said 29 of the crashes were non-injury crashes, six were injured but no fatalities.