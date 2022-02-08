SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City crews worked long hours during the snowstorm of February 2022. City Manager Jason Gage shared new numbers at the February 8, 2022 Springfield City Council meeting.

According to Gage, Springfield Public Works crews operated for 60 hours straight, working to clear the roads. Those long shifts ended Friday at midnight. The city’s fleet has 30 trucks, and as many as 27 drivers worked per shift, laying down more than one million pounds of salt and plowing about 5,600 miles of road.

Environmental services and landfill staff were also recognized at Monday’s meeting for their work to make sure things run smoothly in the snow and ice.

Gage also shared an update on crisis cold weather shelters that opened the week of the storm. The Eden Village Community Room and Sacred Heart Church are now welcoming people who need to escape harsh weather. The Springfield community now has just more than 200 cold weather beds available, in addition to the 50 trailers at the Revive 66 Campground. The Community Partnership of the Ozarks is coordinating the effort, and City Utilities and CPO are providing transportation.