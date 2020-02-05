Live Now
Winter storm blamed for multi-vehicle pileup in Missouri

by: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP).– A winter storm has caused a multi-vehicle pileup on an Interstate 70 bridge in central Missouri on but mostly missed a parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

The National Weather Service initially predicted 2 inches to 3 inches (5.08 to 7.62 centimeters) of snowfall Wednesday along the parade route. But National Weather Service meteorologist Jimmy Barham said the storm shifted slightly, sparring fans from all but a few flurries.

Snowfall was heavier to the east, where several tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles collided around noon on a Rocheport bridge, shutting down westbound traffic on the interstate.

