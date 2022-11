A file photo of a Power Ball card. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in West Plains in Howell County on Oct. 29.

The ticket was purchased a 10 Box Cost-Plus at 705 Kentucky Avenue. The winning numbers are 19-31-40-46-57 with a 23 Powerball and 2X modifier.

Whoever purchased the ticket has until April 27, 2023, to claim it.