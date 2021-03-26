Winners chosen for Black History Month art contest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The winners of the Fourth Annual Black History Month Art Contest with the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield have been announced.

Third place went to a portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. Sixth grader Ashiya Adams won $100 for her drawing.

Second place went to Fourth grader Adrian Hardy for his portrayal of Patrick Mahomes. Hardy won $150 for winning second place.

The first place win of $250 went to Fifth grader Ireland Porter for her work of art portraying Maya Angelo.

Members of the Springfield Boys and Girls club were asked to draw an influential black person from around the globe. Ten finalists were chosen based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.

“It was amazing to see the creativity and wide range of inspirations the Club members used to create their art this year,” said David King, store manager for UScellular in Springfield. “We extend our congratulations to the winners and all the finalists in this year’s contest. We’re thrilled to be able to team with Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield to celebrate Black History Month and the diversity in our community and the country.”