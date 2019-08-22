Winner of competition donates prize to Camp Character

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Children at the Police Athletic League’s Camp Character will have food from a new meat smoker from the countryside BBQ pro shop.

This is thanks to a donation from the winner of the Springfield Business Journal’s man of the year competition. 20 men competed to raise money for the Salvation Army this year.

Todd Edwards, owner of Lloyd’s Cleaners raised over $9,000 to claim the grand prize.

“Well he’s changing lives, and anytime you change lives in kids and build them through character. I’m in. I’m very fortunate to be in this position with all of the donors that gave so much to the salvation army… but it was an easy decision.” Edwards explained.

Runner up in the competition was Willard Police Chief Tom Mcclain who operates Camp Character and he was surprised about what happened next.

“To our utter amazement, he offered this prize to the second place winner.” Said Mcclain. “This unit will provide great tasty meals for the kids to enjoy on our outings whether it be a picnic, a hike or a camp.”

Over $28,000 was raised during this competition which will help the Salvation Army with programs throughout the year.