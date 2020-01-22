Winner of 2019 Invest to Invest Project honored

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield celebrated the winner of the 2019 Invest to Invest Project today.

Participants select a publicly traded stock they believe will appreciate in value by the end of the year.

The member whose stock makes the most money is the winner.

The idea came from SRC founder and CEO, Jack Stack.

“Many years ago he started this as an idea to help raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs in Springfield to help with the different programs, but also as an educational program so that young kids could also learn how to invest their money wisely for the future,” said Dean Young, board member of Boys and Girls Club.

Beckett Stack, Jack Stack’s 9-year-old grandson, was the 2019 winner.

“You invest the money and sometimes you just get lucky for which stock you pick,” Stack said. “That’s what I did.”

He picked the stock ‘advanced micro devices’ and got an 87% return.

Cash prizes were awarded to the top three finalists.