WINNER: Mountain Grove resident wins $4 million

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo.- A Mountain Grove resident has won $4 million after purchasing a Mega Millions ticket at a convenience store.

According to a press release, the person purchased their ticket at Murphy USA, 2106 N. Main Ave.

The drawing was Friday night, and the ticket all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the Mega Millions “Match 5” base prize of $1 million. Because the player also played the Megaplier option, the prize was multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn, which was 4, Missouri Lottery states.

The winning number combination on April 16 was 17, 27, 28, 50 and 55, and the Mega Ball number drawn was 25.

