The following is a press release:

LITTLE ROCK, August 28, 2020 – Arkansas state legislators, concerned businessowners and private citizens of Arkansas will pursue legal action against the Director ofthe Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) in the effort to restore the principles of ourrepresentative government. The suit will seek an end to the perpetual state ofemergency that for the last five months has restricted the rights of citizens of Arkansasto operate and restore their businesses, assemble in their churches, visit the eatingestablishments of their choice and associate with family and friends without unduegovernment restrictions.ADH has violated the Administrative Procedures Act (APA) for many months by issuingdirectives without oversight by the duly elected and representative legislature.Therefore, Legislators, business owners and private citizens have joined together toprotect and preserve their freedoms with the intent to file a Petition for DeclaratoryJudgment that will be filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court the morning of Thursday,September 3rd, followed by a noon rally on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol inLittle Rock.If successful, the Covid-19 related directives issued by ADH will be deemed invalid,forcing the ADH to follow Arkansas law and present any future rules to legislativecommittees for their review and approval.