Winds blamed for local power outages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Utilities says they believe the airport outage was caused by winds bringing power lines together.

There are only a few spotty power outages on the map this evening.

At one point, 1,200 people didn’t have power in the Mount Vernon area.

Now, officials with the Ozark Electric co-op say only about 50 people in Lawrence County are in the dark.

Electric company officials are blaming high winds for the outages.

Outages are minimal this evening but if you have one to report to city utilities, you can call 1-888-863-9001.