Wind chill: what it is and why we feel cold

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – You probably hear meteorologists talk about the “wind chill temperatures”, but what is it?

Let’s talk about what is happening first.

Our bodies naturally lose heat through convection. With little wind to wind, a layer of that heat sticks around to help us stay warmer when it is cold outside.

However, when it is windy, the moving air breaks up the insulating warm layer. This helps to speed up heat loss and will make you feel colder.

Wind chill advisories mean that wind chill temperatures will drop cold enough to have a significant impact on your body.

Frostbite and hypothermia are two main concerns during cold weather.

Frostbite is the freezing of the skin and underlying tissues. The skin becomes red, numb, hard, and then pale. Hypothermia is when our body temperature drops below 95°F.

These are common signs of hypothermia. You should look out for these over the next week.

What can you do to prepare?

Dress in layers! Hats, gloves, scarves, long-sleeves, thick socks! You want to cover as much skin as possible and limit your time outside.