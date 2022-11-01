SPRINGFIELD, Mo — The 18th annual Memorial Luminary Tour will be hosted by Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. The public is invited to the free event that will memorialize the Battle of Wilson’s Creek.

The site of the first major battle of the Civil War in the West is preserved by the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield through the National Park Service. The area is located at the intersection of Hwy ZZ and Farm Road 182, 10 miles southwest of Springfield.

Eventgoers will be transported by bus throughout the battlefield. They will hear about the lives of individual soldiers who lost their lives. Participations will need a free ticket to save their seat on the bus.

Tickets will be available for in-person pickup at the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Visitor Center. Time for pickup will be seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tours are expected to last for approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes. Each tour is scheduled every 20 minutes from 5:40 p.m. to 9:40 p.m., Nov. 5.