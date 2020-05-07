Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield reopens to the public

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A piece of Ozarks history is ready to reopen some recreational areas.

Leaders at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield say they are following federal, state, and local guidance for a phased approach to opening.

Thursday morning the tour road, battlefield and trails reopened.

Entry fees are still waived.

“Its kind of nice to be back here. This is one of my weekly rituals, and to still maintain my social distances is such a great thing to do.”

A reminder all face-to-face programs at the park remain cancelled for the month of May