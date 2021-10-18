Willard to provide counseling services after a female student was killed in a car accident

WILLARD, Mo.- The Willard School District will be providing counseling and grieving resources for students and staff Monday after a female student died in a car crash Sunday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV crossed into the wrong lane and hit a Mini Cooper head-on.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, 17-year-old Reese Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dan Ortega with Willard Schools says Johnson was a senior at Willard High School.

Below is a statement the district sent to families:

It is with a heavy heart to inform you of the death of one of our senior students, Reese Johnson. Johnson was in a multi-vehicle car accident early Sunday evening. Willard High School will be providing grieving resources for our high school students throughout the day in the high school library. Willard Schools is also working closely with external partners Burrell Behavioral Health should their services be needed. Willard School District

The driver of the SUV, 28-year-old Robert Hicks, was taken to Cox Health in Springfield, where he later died.

One passenger in the crash survived with moderate injuries.

The district does have the availability of additional resources if needed from Burrell.