Willard students safe after school bus accident

WILLARD, Mo.– Willard School District is saying all students are safe following a transportation incident this morning with one of their buses.

The bus, which was carrying high school and middle school students, was rear-ended on state highway o near farm road 129 just before 7 a.m.

The collision caused the other vehicle to run off the road and briefly catch fire.

Authorities say the wet conditions played a roll in the collision.

One person, from the vehicle, went to the hospital for minor injuries.