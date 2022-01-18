Willard schools go virtual for the rest of the week

WILLARD, Mo. — Willard school district announced Tuesday afternoon that the district is morning to Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) for the remainder of the week. That means January 19, 20, and 21 will be virtual days for students and staff.

A Facebook post from the district says the decision was due to staff shortages and student absences because of illness. The district will continue to monitor the situation.

Springfield Public Schools told OzarksFirst last week that virtual learning may be a consideration, though a spokesperson said the decision may not be district-wide.

