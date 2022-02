WILLARD, Mo. – After the Willard School District Superintendent announced his resignation in December, the Willard Board of Education began the search for the next superintendent.

Dr. Erik Wilken was chosen to take over the position on July 1st, 2022 during a Willard Board of Education special session on February 10th.

Dr. Wilken has been the Assistant Superintendent of Operations for Willard schools since July of 2021 and previously served as Superintendent of Weaubleau Schools for 11 years.