Willard road work reaches home stretch with completion of new roundabout

WILLARD, Mo.- For more than one year now, those who use Route 160 to get from Willard to Springfield have seen nothing but big construction vehicles and road closed signs. There’s good news though, the end of construction is near.

The overall Route 160 widening project that MoDOT is working on is slated to be done December 1st, 2020. In the next five months, MoDOT crews still have a lot to complete, but MoDOT Engineer Brad Gripka says crews are working hard to get the job done on time.

The latest milestone crews completed is a new roundabout at Route 160 and Jackson Street.

“We took out the signals here at Jackson Street and opened up the roundabout. It’s going to open up three legs here, and it’s going to allow free movement,” says Gripka.

He says drivers are expected to follow regular roundabout driving guidelines; you can find those guidelines here.

This roundabout is one of three roundabouts crews are building on Route 160. The other two are located at the intersections of 160 and Hunt Road, and 160 and Farm Road 94.

“With 160, we have multiple projects going on,” says Gripka.

Here are those next projects MoDOT crews will be working on, in order:

New traffic signals at State Highway AB and Route 160, completed by Friday

J-turn at Farm Road 123/Westgate Avenue, late fall

Farm Road 115 will have right in, right out turns

Roundabout at Farm Road 94, next month

Rehab of Route 160 bridge over the Frisco Trail, two months

On top of these five projects, crews will continue to work on the additional lanes to Route 160, making it a four-lane road between Willard and Springfield. Gripka asks residents to remain patient as crews continue to work, but be happy to see the progress of the project.