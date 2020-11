WILLARD, Mo.- The Willard Police Department has identified the victims in a shooting Saturday morning.

According to Willard Police Chief Tom McClain, the victims have been identified as 28-year-old Alexander Chute and 30-year-old Brianna Sproul.

Chief McClain told Ozarks First that the two were targeted and were shot on their porch.

The Department is still investigating information they have received but “not releasing information on motive or suspect at this time.”