Willard High soccer coach charged for sex crimes with a student

WILLARD, Mo.– A local soccer coach has been charged with sex crime charges after being accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Timothy Magee, 49, is charged with three counts of statutory sodomy in the second degree.

According to a probable cause statement, Magee had inappropriate relations with a student in the summer of 2009.

Investigators says that the relations happened at Magee’s house while his wife was at work.

During an interview, Magee admitted to having inappropriate relations with a student three or four times.