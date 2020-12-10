Willard firefighters restore 118-year-old firetruck

WILLARD, Mo. — A 118-year-old firetruck was restored by Willard Fire Chief Ken Scott and his firefighters.

The truck, known as Queen City 2, was given to the Willard Fire Protection District from retired assistant chief Bub Herbert who attempted to restore Queen City 2 himself.

Scott said it operated in Springfield during 1902 before rolling over during a fire emergency. The truck was eventually delegated to Clear Creek Park in Willard during the 60s.

The firefighters finished the restorations by Veterans Day so it could join the parade. Scott said they worked on Queen City 2 until the morning of the parade.

You can see the restored firetruck at the Willard Fire Protection District at 240 N. State Hwy Z, Willard, MO 65781.