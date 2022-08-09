Willard, Mo. – Following the resignation of an alderman two weeks ago, the search has started for a replacement.

Mayor Samuel Snider tells Ozarks Fox/KOLR10 the previous Ward One alderman, Tyler Kelly, stepped down because of other commitments.

It’s now up to Snider to appoint someone to fill the spot until a new person can be elected.

Snider says it’s important now, more than ever, to fill the seat. The town is experiencing growth with new homes and businesses. Currently, there are more than 100 homes under construction or planned.

“What I am looking for is someone that can come in and have the same vision that we do when it comes to growth, ” said Snider. “Willard is going to look a lot different in the next 10 to 20 years, I believe. We just have to make sure we have the right people and positions in place that will allow us to grow and keep going forward.”

Anyone interested can reach out to Willard City Hall.

Snider says the new appointee will serve at least through the election next April when people can vote on the issue.